Former RBS exec Houlston moves up at Brewin Dolphin

Wealth management

Sarah Houlston: former RBS veteran

Brewin Dolphin chief operating officer Grant Parkinson has resigned and will be replaced by the wealth manager’s head of change and transformation Sarah Houlston, who spent almost three decades at RBS.

Mr Parkinson, who joined from Coutts three years ago, will remain in post until September. He previously spent five years at Barclays Wealth.

Ms Houlston joined Brewin in February 2018 after 29 years at RBS, rising to become being director of banking operations, which culminated in her being director of banking operations for the planned relaunch of Williams & Glyn.

She was responsible for the design and delivery of the full spectrum of banking operations across all retail and corporate banking products and processes before the project was abandoned.

In her new role, Sarah will oversee the company’s operations departments including business support, change delivery, dealing, information technology, premises and facilities management.

She was nominated as one of Cranfield’s Top 100 professional women to watch.

Brewin chief executive David Nicol said: “Both the board and I want to thank Grant for his significant contribution over the last three years.

“One of his achievements has been the strength of the team that he has built, which included bringing Sarah to Brewin Dolphin. He leaves with our best wishes.”

Last month Brewin said that recruitment will be reined in as it aims to save up to £8m, in a bid to adjust to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.