First Ministers urge Johnson to extend Brexit deadline

PM 'reckless' on transition





Letter: Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford

Nicola Sturgeon and her First Minister counterpart in Wales, Mark Drakeford, have called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to extend the transition period for exiting the European Union.

The two leaders say in a joint missive that the coronavirus crisis had made meeting the year-end deadline “extraordinarily reckless”.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly ruled out asking the EU for an extension and the deadline for such a request is just weeks away.

During the transition period, Britain is maintaining the status quo of membership of the bloc and trying to negotiate a free trade agreement which ministers believe is still achievable in the timeframe.

The two first ministers argue that the COVID-19 outbreak has changed circumstances and expectations since the transition timing was agreed.

They said that without an extension, Britain would “at very best” be left with a “damaging ‘bare bones’ trade deal or even worse, a disastrous no deal outcome”.

They write: “While we hope that the second half of this year will see the beginnings of a recovery, we believe that exiting the transition period at the end of the year would be extraordinarily reckless.

“It would pile a further very significant economic and social shock on top of the COVID-19 crisis, hitting businesses whose reserves, in many case, have already been exhausted, leading to more business closures and redundancies.

“At the time the withdrawal agreement was signed, no-one could have imagined the enormous economic dislocation which the COVID-19 pandemic has caused – in Wales, Scotland, the whole of the UK, in the EU and across the world.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack this morning said he believed the EU would eventually concede to UK requests and that a deal would be done.