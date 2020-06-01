Finnieston flats to recreate original masterplan

Revised scheme

New plan: the crescent in Finnieston

Revised plans have been lodged for contemporary crescent and public garden in Glasgow’s Finnieston district similar to an original plan for the site that was never built.

Nixon Blue is proposing 36 two and three-bedroom apartments and duplexes, with a stone curved façade to complement the nearby A-listed terrace of St Vincent Crescent.

The architects have discovered Alexander Kirkland’s Masterplan of 1849 which included the current St Vincent Crescent and also a further residential terrace immediately to the south that was left on the drawing board.

A previous application for the site lodged last year for 39 flats in a nine-storey block at the site was refused.

Nixon Blue is working with Page\Park Architects and landscape architects HarrisonStevens on the new plan.

The company is already building 27 apartments at its Picture House development in Dennistoun and is due to begin work on a new residential development in the heart of Paisley, opposite the Abbey, comprising of 36 units with a restaurant space at the ground floor level.

Nixon Blue director and architect Colin McIntyre said: “We believe that by investing significantly into this exciting project, we can transform a semi-derelict piece of land into a high-quality public open space for the whole community as well as providing quality new homes in the city.

“Our approach is to maximise the open space available for public use and to incorporate the cost of building the new garden into our overall development proposals.

“Our architects and landscape designers have created a leading-edge urban design proposal which should set a benchmark for how similar sites could be developed in the future.”