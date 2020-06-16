Ex-Lloyds executive joins Scottish Building Society

Banking

Former Lloyds Banking Group executive Neil Easson has joined the board of Scottish Building Society.

Mr Easson (pictured), 50, has more than 20 years’ experience in the sector. As finance director, he is also responsible for the society’s central functions covering mortgage processing, IT, property and change.

Mr Easson is the latest senior appointment as the society strengthens its governance following the appointment of CEO Paul Denton last year.

Recent non-executive signings include Andrew Hastings, former CEO of Barclays in Ireland and Sheila Gunn, Wheatley Group vice-chairman. Grahame Walker, chief risk officer, joined the leadership team.

Mr Easson said: “It is a privilege to join the board of such a well-known Scottish financial institution.”