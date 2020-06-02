Enian brings data solutions to green energy sector

Finance raised

Enian team (l-r): Co-founders Varun Sharma and CEO Phillip Bruner with VP Sales Anurag Rai

A start-up aiming to bring data-driven solutions to the renewable energy market has raised $1.5 million (£1.2m) to help accelerate solar and wind development.

Enian, a spin-out from Edinburgh University, has raised the pre-seed finance from Innovate UK, Vitol, the Open Data Institute in London, and the Data Lab in Edinburgh.

The company will take on additional engineering and business development specialists, with the aim of making the platform available to European, US and Asian markets.

Among recent projects, Enian completed mapping of the global electrical grid, enabling platform subscribers to rapidly identify and manage interconnection risks in any location.

Phillip Bruner, co-founder & CEO, who studied for a PhD in Geography at Edinburgh University, said: “We’re excited to have the opportunity to empower more developers, investors and advisers with data-driven software that helps them build and manage commercial pipelines faster and at lower cost.

“Just as oil and gas professionals were early adopters of big data analytics, renewables professionals are gaining efficiency, speed, traction and scale from data-driven business models that will accelerate market share.”

Dr Bruner set up with the business with chief operating officer Varun Sharma, a graduate of Imperial College London. VP Sales Anurag Rai graduated from Edinburgh University Business School. It now has offices in Edinburgh and London.

Rod Crozier, former head of North Sea trading for Vitol, participating as lead investor, said Enian is bringing the digital and real economy together.