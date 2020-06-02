EasyJet cancels flights as Italy welcomes Brits

Holidays still unclear

The budget airline will operate a limited service (pic: Terry Murden)

EasyJet has begun cancelling most of its summer flights just days after saying it would resume services on routes where there was enough demand to be profitable.

Most of its planned departures were shown as operating as late as yesterday. But there are now just three out of 10 of the original schedule still flying.

The budget airline announced on 21 May that it would resume flying from 15 June, mainly domestic services.

It still plans to operate half of its network of 1,022 routes from next month, increasing to three-quarters in August.

But 70% of flights between July and September will be grounded.

Robert Carey, easyJet’s chief commercial and planning officer, said: “We will be flying the majority of our route network across Europe, meaning customers can still get to their chosen destination for their summer holidays this year.”

However, his comments came as MPs discuss quarantine rules for travellers arriving in Britain which the airlines claim will severely damage the tourism industry.

As Britain shuts out visitors, the Italian Tourist Board says that from 3 June British visitors will be able to travel to Italy with no quarantine restrictions.

Museums, attractions, parks & gardens, as well as bars & pubs, restaurants and ice cream shops have all now opened up and comply with a strict set of new guidelines and protocols respecting social distancing at all times.

Beach resorts have also opened and are following the new guidelines to ensure the safety of everyone able to enjoy the beautiful Italian coastline. Gyms, swimming pools and sports centres are already open.

As of 15 June Brits will be able to soak up some Italian culture as theatres, concert halls, cinemas and other outdoor spaces will also open their doors.

Ryanair plans to operate nine out of 10 routes but only 40% of its planned services.

However, cruise passengers are facing a frustrating summer after P&O Cruises scrapped all sailings until 15 October.

The British cruise line, part of the Carnival group, had earlier announced a suspension of operations until the end of July, along with most other cruise companies.

P&O said passengers who had booked would receive a voucher worth 125% of their planned trip.