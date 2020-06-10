Main Menu

Overseas investment high

Deals ready to complete when Covid crisis eases

| June 10, 2020
Leonardo

Leonardo’s aerospace facility in Edinburgh was acquired by foreign buyers

Overseas investment into the Scottish property market has slowed but a number of deals are ready to be completed once the Covid-19 crisis is over, according to Colliers International.

Colliers expects a v-shaped recovery from the hit to the economy caused by COVID-19, with the UK expected to come out of the pandemic more strongly than many European markets.

Patrick Ford, director, National Capital Markets, in the Glasgow office, said: “Overseas capital continues to dominate the Scottish investment market.

“We are aware of circa £250m of offices that are currently under offer in Glasgow and Edinburgh to Far Eastern investors. First into the pandemic and first out may see Asia back in the market sooner than, for example, Europe.”

Property investment in Scotland topped the £2bn mark last year for the sixth year running. 

