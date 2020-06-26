DB Live: Tesco sales surge; Menzies boss quits; Intu blow

Friday update

7am: Menzies CEO leaving

Further boardroom upheaval at the logistics group as chief executive Giles Wilson, is leaving to become Chief Financial Officer at William Grant & Sons.

Mr Wilson will stay with the business until 31 August to ensure a seamless transition of his duties.

Menzies will revert to is previous executive structure with no CEO. Philipp Joeinig, executive chairman, who brings significant aviation industry experience, will take a more active role in over-seeing the running of the group.

The senior executive team will now consist of Mervyn Walker, Chief Operating Officer, Alvaro Gomez-Reino, Chief Financial Officer and John Geddes, Corporate Affairs Director who will increase their duties as required and will each report directly to Mr Joeinig.

The group has initiated a search for an independent non-executive director to ensure a majority of independent directors exists. In addition, with immediate effect David Garman, deputy chairman, will become chair of the Nomination Committee.

Mr Joeinig said: “I would like to record my thanks to Giles who has made a substantial contribution to the Group over the last 9 years. He leaves us with our very best wishes, and I am sure he will be a great success in his new role.

“I remain excited about the future for Menzies. We are a very strong market participant with excellent prospects as the sector begins to recover.

“As we announced earlier this week our medium-term liquidity position is secure and we look forward to building our business back up as flying schedules return. Our outlook is positive, and we have an excellent, experienced leadership team who will drive our ambitious growth agenda.”

Intu for administration

Shopping centre group Intu, owner of the Braehead and Trafford malls, says the appointment of administrators now looks “likely”after the failure of talks with lenders.

In a statement ahead of a midnight deadline tonight the company said: “Discussions have continued with the Intu Group’s creditors in relation to the terms of standstill-based agreements. Unfortunately, insufficient alignment and agreement has been achieved on such terms.

“The board is therefore considering the position of intu with a view to protecting the interests of its stakeholders. This is likely to involve the appointment of administrators.”

Tesco

Online sales rocketed in the first quarter as consumers coped with the lockdown.

A 90% surge in May contributed to a 48.5% rise over the 13 weeks to the end of May.

Sales in convenience business grew by 9.5% including a particularly strong performance from One Stop.

Group trading rose 8% to £13.4 billion, though Edinburgh-based Tesco Bank saw revenue fall 26.5, as activity in banking and money services reduced, including the temporary closure of the travel money business and significantly reduced ATM income.

Provision for potential bad debts at Tesco Bank increased to reflect market conditions and the company now expects it to report an operating loss of £(175)m-£(200)m this year. Its capital ratios and liquidity remain strong.

Chief executive Dave Lewis said: “In just five weeks, we doubled our online capacity to help support our most vulnerable customers and transformed our stores with extensive social distancing measures so that everyone who was able to shop in store could do so safely.

“The costs of doing this have been significant and only partly offset by business rates relief and increased volume. We see the balance as an investment in supporting our customers at a time when they need it most.”

Boohoo incentives

Online clothing business Boohoo is to implement a new management incentive plan that will be share price focused to align interests of management with existing and potential shareholders and will be a three-year scheme.

Weir financing

Weir Group has completed the refinancing of its main banking facilities with a syndicate of 12 global banks.

The company said it continues to be highly cash generative

6am: Markets

London is set for a positive start after US markets recovered from a soft start yesterday to finish in positive territory.

Spread betters suggest the FTSE 100, which rose 23 points to close at 6,147 yesterday, will open around 69 points higher at 6,216.

The Dow Jones reversed early losses to close 300 points higher while the S&P 500 added 33 points to finish at 3,084.

Equities in Japan have followed the trend this morning but not so share in Hong Kong. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was 275 points better but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 110 points weaker.

Today’s agenda

* Tesco’s board is facing a shareholder revolt at the annual general meeting over the pay packet of soon-to-depart chief executive Dave Lewis.

* Intu, owner of the Braehead and Trafford shopping centre, faces a deadline with lenders to avoid administration