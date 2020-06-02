DB Live: Tesco CFO departs; MP tackles insurers; FTSE to rise

Tuesday update

7am: Tesco CFO departing

Alan Stewart has decided to retire as chief financial officer of Tesco and leave the Company on 30 April 2021.

The board has begun a search internally and externally to identify a successor.

The company said Mr Stewart, who joined Tesco in September 2014, has played an instrumental role in the turnaround of the company.

“He has led the corporate restructuring, rebuilt the balance sheet, guided Tesco back to investment grade and played a huge role in the financial transformation of the business in the last six years.”

6.50am Markets

Stocks in London are set to extend gains as markets continue to focus on the lifting of lockdowns, shaking off another day of protests in the US.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 index to open 33.48 points higher at 6,199.90 on Tuesday after closing on Monday 89.92 points, or 1.5%, higher at 6,166.42.

6.30am: Insurers should ‘do the right thing’

Insurance companies have been urged to “do the right thing” and make payouts to those whose plans have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Labour MP Yvonne Fovargue, chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group for consumer protection, has made her views known to the finance watchdog — the Financial Conduct Authority – ahead of a court hearing.

“I think insurers should do the right thing and follow the spirit of the policy not just the letter,” she told Yahoo Finance UK.

The FCA has issued guidance to insurers calling on them to treat customers fairly and be mindful of the exceptional circumstances. However, the regulator has left it largely up to the discretion of underwriters when it comes to deciding on payouts.

Weddings and holidays have been cancelled and business owners are also struggling to claim from insurers under business interruption policies.

The FCA has brought a court case to determine whether these policies cover the pandemic. It said the case would provide “clarity and certainty”.

Today’s top Daily Business headlines

Quarantine relaxation on agenda ahead of clampdown

Hunter bootmaker secures £16.5m rescue deal

Sturgeon says Holyrood may need new borrowing powers

SPFL in ‘positive’ talks with asset manager Anderson

Shops demand scrappage scheme and free parking

Monday 5.30pm: Charles River Laboratories

Trade union Unite is offering support to 60 workers whose jobs are under threat after Charles River Laboratories said it will close its biologics operations in Scotland.

The company’s operations are based across two sites in Riccarton and Tranent. The work at the sites focuses on the support of the manufacture and release to market of biopharmaceutical products.

The proposal is to close the operations in stages over the next year with the company citing that Brexit has been the decisive decision to take the work outside of the UK.

Graeme Turnbull, Unite regional officer, said: “This is devasting news for the workforce based at Charles River Laboratories.

“The company is citing Brexit as being the decisive factor in this announcement rather than the Covid-19 pandemic so they have not listened to our pleas to furlough the workers.”