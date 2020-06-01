DB Live: Begbies Traynor Scots deal; Ted Baker loss

Monday update

7am: Begbies Traynor acquires Scottish team

Begbies Traynor Group, the business recovery, financial advisory and property services consultancy, has acquired a portfolio of 503 Scottish personal insolvency cases, including a team of five fee earners, from Grant Thornton UK.

These cases comprise sequestrations, trust deeds and debt arrangement schemes.

The acquisition will increase the group’s existing operations in Scotland through an existing team of 36 partners and staff.

The new team will operate from its Glasgow and Edinburgh offices. The acquired cases will be added to the existing Scottish personal insolvency portfolio of about 1,500 cases.

The acquisition is for an initial sum of £250,000 and an additional payment of a similar sum, subject to fee income generated from the case load post completion. It will be payable from the group’s existing financial resources. The team has typically generated annual fee income of £600,000.

Ric Traynor, executive chairman of Begbies Traynor Group, said: “The acquisition of this team and cases will enhance our existing strong insolvency team across Scotland.

“As we reported in our recent trading update, the group is in a strong position, trading well and we continue to seek opportunities to grow the business, both organically and through acquisitions.”

7am: Ted Baker loss, announces placing

Fashion retailer Ted Baker fell to a £79.9 million loss in the year to 25 January from a £30.7m profit in the previous 12 months.

The board described the loss as “disappointing” and a result of booking £84.6m of non-underlying expenses, mainly charges of £45.8m related to inventory.

Underlying profit before tax and IFRS 16 was £9.8m (2019: £63.0m)

It is raising £95m (gross) in a placing and open offer and up to £10m (gross) in an offer for subscription.

The new capital will strengthen the balance sheet, allowing the company to navigate through the COVID-19 disruption and invest in its transformation plan.

Total revenue was down 1.4% to £630.5m, (down 2.4% in constant currency) impacted by significant discounting as seen across the apparel industry, particularly in the UK, in response to weak consumer spending and channel shift to online.

Store revenues fell 5.3% and e-commerce by 2.5%.

In a statement, the board said said it “recognises that last year’s performance was disappointing for all of Ted Baker’s stakeholders, reflecting a challenging external environment as well as significant internal disruption, driven by a number of senior leadership departures.”

The board has announced a comprehensive strategy (Ted’s Growth Formula) to transform the company in the coming years and see Ted Baker become a more profitable, cash generative business delivering higher returns on capital employed.

Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty had a strong first quarter of the financial year, building on the positive momentum from 2019. Thereafter the impact of COVID-19 and the resulting lockdown have had a material impact on financial performance across all divisions.

Nonetheless, the Group has achieved important successes through the determination and dedication of its people. Acting as principal contractor, Balfour Beatty converted Glasgow’s Scottish Events Campus (SEC) into the NHS Louisa Jordan hospital providing 1,300 beds for patients requiring treatment for COVID-19.

The group’s order book as at 30 April 2020 was £17.4 billion (2019: £14.3 billion), over 20% higher than the prior year end position.

This increase is due to the addition of over £3 billion of HS2 contracts following Notice to Proceed in April.

6am: Oil price

Oil could hit $40 a barrel if the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decide to extend the cut in output, say analysts.

The oil producers group may meet this week to discuss a three-month extension to its record production cuts beyond the end of this month.

Prices edged lower in the latest trade. Brent crude fell 15 cents, or 0.4%, to $37.69 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $35.36 a barrel, down 13 cents, or 0.4%.

