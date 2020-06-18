DB Live: Taylor Wimpey eyes land; interest rates meeting

Thursday update

9am: BioQuarter consultation

Edinburgh BioQuarter has launched an online community consultation with the intention of developing a new mixed-use neighbourhood, as part of ambitious plans to create the City’s Health Innovation District.

A new fly-through of the proposed development shows the latest design phase of the masterplan to the local community, with the consultation seeking feedback on how the site will evolve over the next decade and beyond.

8.15am: London open

London stocks fell in early trade amid growing fears about a second wave of coronavirus infections, as investors eyed the latest policy announcement from the Bank of England.

The FTSE 100 was down 34 points (0.54%) at 6,219.65.

Tesco, Aviva, National Grid and SSE were among the early gainers, while Carnival, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments were lower.

7am: Taylor Wimpey eyes land

Taylor Wimpey has raised £522m from a placing of shares, subscription and retail offer announced on Wednesday night, at 145p a share and it is expected to make a move to acquire land.

The housebuilder said competition for land had eased because smaller and medium-sized builders are constrained by “weaker balance sheets and reduced cashflows”.

Taylor Wimpey said that it had identified short-term opportunities to buy land from a range of sources at attractive returns and prices below lockdown levels. Terms have been agreed on 25 sites and the builder is in talks to acquire a further 60.

It added that it would return funds it had accepted from the government’s furlough scheme.

“We have taken decisive and early action to conserve cash and increase flexibility through the pandemic and we are now seeing a significant opportunity to invest in land at attractive prices,” said chief executive Pete Redfern.

All of the directors subscribed for the placing which raised £515m.

National Grid hit

National Grid warned investors that its results for the current financial year would take a hit due to lower levels of energy use during the pandemic lockdown, and higher levels of ‘bad debt’ from customers in the US.

The energy networks giant, which runs Britain’s energy system and operates gas networks in the US, reported a pre-tax profit of £1.75bn for last year, down 5% from the previous year.

A final dividend of 32p has been recommended to bring the full-year payout to 48.57p, up 2.6%, in line with its policy to increase in line with the UK retail price index.

John Pettigrew, chief executive, said the financial impact of Covid-19 will be “largely recoverable over future years” and that the company anticipates “no material economic impact on the Group in the long-term”.

Ted Baker

Fashion chain Ted Baker has raised £105 million in a new issue of shares.

6am: Markets – Bank meets to consider interest rates

The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 0.1% when it makes its latest announcement at noon.

Some members of the MPC have called for an extension of quantitative easing, with some economists suggesting a new round of QE could be on the cards to help support the economy and share prices.

The asset purchase facility is likely to be increased by £200bn over the course of the summer, according to one source.

Hearts and Partick claiming compensation

The SPFL is facing a multi-million-pound compensation claim by Hearts and Partick Thistle should a joint court action fail to overturn their relegations.

Full story here

Stock Markets

The FTSE 100 is tipped to start the session about 55 points lower as global stock benchmarks continue to fret over rising infection in parts of China and the United States.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was 0.42% lower and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.36% while the Shanghai Composite was more positive, rising 0.19%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones closed down 170 points or 0.65% and the S&P 500 was 0.36% easier.

The tech-focused Nasdaq ended the session up 0.15%.