DB Live: Taylor Wimpey ahead; Wood’s carbon plan

Friday Update

7am: Taylor Wimpey upbeat

Taylor Wimpey said its UK order book has continued to increase and as at week ending 31 May its total value stood at approximately £2.8 billion against £2.5bn last year. This represents 11,228 homes (2019 equivalent period: 10,557 homes).

Cancellation rates have remained at a low level during the crisis and lower than the same period last year. In the nine weeks since the start of lockdown there were 306 cancellations, which represents 5% of the private order book over that time (2019 equivalent period: 386 cancellations and 6% of the private order book).

The company said forward indicators have improved since reopening sales centres in England and it has experienced a strong level of interest with a threefold increase in appointment bookings made in the week to 31 May 2020 and a 32% increase in website traffic compared to the same period last year.

No staff remain on furlough. The company is preparing for a return to work in Scotland.

PWC has been appointed auditor. Deloitte did not participate in the tender due to the rules regarding the mandatory rotation of auditors and will remain the Group’s external auditor for the financial year ending 31 December 2020.

Wood sets carbon target

Wood, the global engineering and consultancy company, is to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030.

The Aberdeen-based company will formally submit its target to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), a globally recognised body that champions ambitious corporate climate action.

Wood’s target will put the company on a trajectory twell beyond the 2-degree Celsius temperature goal identified by the Paris Agreement, as it continues to take action to reduce its carbon footprint.

Robin Watson, chief executive, pictured, said: “As a member of the United Nations Global Compact and a long-standing contributor to CDP Climate Change, we believe in the importance of setting science-based carbon reduction targets.

“As well as setting targets for Wood, we see a key role for our business in the global energy transition journey, applying our technical expertise and trusted experience to support the decarbonisation commitments of companies and governments in a range of industries.”

The SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the Worldwide Fund for Nature, and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments.

Today’s top Daily Business headlines

Bentley adds to car sector woes with 1,000 job cuts

BA refuses to attend meeting with Home Secretary

Royal Dunkeld Hotel under new ownership

Bellrock raises £1m as Langmead takes chair

Firms facing 10 June deadline on furloughed staff