DB Live: easyJet may close bases; Shell assets write down

Tuesday update

3pm: EasyJet may close airport bases

Easyjet is considering the closure of three UK bases – London Stansted, London Southend and Newcastle – although the airports would remain on EasyJet’s route network.

It is consulting with unions over redundancies in response to the collapse in air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pilots’ union BALPA says the 727 cuts equate to a third of EasyJet’s pilots in the UK.

2.30pm: Restaurant shuts

Another of Edinburgh’s top restaurants has closed its doors as a result of current economic conditions.

Noon: Boris pledges A1 dualling

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed his £5 billion planned investment amid criticism that it fell short of the £80bn demanded by the Scottish government.

Among the projects is dualling the A1 to Scotland.

11.30am: Phoenix changes

Susan McInnes is retiring from her role as CEO of Standard Life Assurance and group director for Phoenix’s Open business later this year.

One of CEO Andy Briggs’ former colleagues at Aviva succeeds her.

10.40am: Famous Grouse ‘challenged‘

Famous Grouse and Macallan distiller Edrington anticipates a “significant decline” in global sales and profits in the current financial year.

8.15: London opens lower

The FTSE 100 fell at the opening following publication of GDP figures, although traders were expecting an uplift ahead of Boris Johnson’s speech this morning. In early trade the index was 24.5 points lower at 6,201.25.

7.50am: GDP falls

UK GDP fell by 2.2% in the first quarter, its worst slump since 1979, data confirmed today.

The figure was slightly higher than the 2% Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) initial estimate of the pandemic hit.

7am: Shell writedown

Oil and gas giant Shell said it will write down the value of its assets by up to $22bn in the second quarter after revising its outlook for commodity prices and margin outlook amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company said it expected a Brent oil price of $35 a barrel for 2020, rising to $40 in 2021, $50 in 2022 and $60 the following year and the long term in 2020 real terms.

Pre-tax profits would be hit by $20 to $27 billion. Production was expected to be between 2,300 and 2,400 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, the company added.

New Standard Life Aberdeen CEO

Keith Skeoch is to step down as chief executive of Standard Life Aberdeen and will be replaced by Stephen Bird who will join the board as chief executive-designate tomorrow.

Mr Bird was CEO global consumer banking at Citigroup, a role he held since 2015, retiring in November last year.

6am: Markets

The FTSE 100 is predicted to extend its mini-rally for a second day as traders defy grim economic figures.

London’s blue chip index has been tipped for a four-point gain, according to spread-betting quotes, having added more than 66 points to finish at 6,225 last night.

Finishing flat would make it a positive month for the Footsie, having started June at just above 6,166.

Wall Street closed positively, with the Dow Jones up 2.3% to almost 25,596, and the S&P 500 up 1.5% and the Nasdaq rising 1.2%.

Today’s agenda

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers speech on economic recovery

Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane speaks about the economic impact of Covid-19