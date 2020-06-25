DB Live: Royal Mail cutting 2,000 jobs; easyJet placing

Thursday update

7am: Royal Mail announces job cuts

Royal Mail is to cut 2,000 jobs in a management restructuring to address “long-standing challenges”.

Staff reductions will be part of a plan to take £430 million of costs out of the business over the next two years.

Keith Williams, interim executive chairman, said: “In recent years, our UK business has not adapted quickly enough to the changes in our marketplace of more parcels and fewer letters. COVID-19 has accelerated those trends, presenting additional challenges.

Full story here

EasyJet placing

Budget airline easyJet said it had raised about £419 million through a share placing to help it withstand the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline said it had placed a total of 59.5 million new ordinary shares at a price of 703 pence per share after announcing the move after the market’s close on Wednesday.

BAE Systems

The defence company said demand remains high with order intake in line with its original expectations for the year.

Sales for the half year are expected to be broadly stable year on year whilst half year profit is expected be c.15% lower than last year primarily due to cost under recoveries in the period, significantly reduced volumes in higher margin commercial work and the sales mix year on year.

“As we return towards full operational tempo we expect the business performance in the second half to be much stronger than in the first half, assuming no new significant COVID-19 related disruptions,” it said in a pre-close update.

“The liquidity of the group remains strong. As in prior years, cash has a significant first half working capital outflow. Despite some additional profit to cash impacts from COVID-19 disruptions, operating business cashflow in the half-year remains broadly in line with expectations and, excluding the one-off £1bn injection into the UK pension scheme, is likely to be consistent with the first half cash profiles seen in the last two years.”

Following the announcement in April to defer the decision on the 2019 final dividend payment, the board will provide an update with half year results next month.