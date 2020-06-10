DB Live: Restaurant Group CVA; FTSE rebounds

Wednesday Update

8.30am: London opens higher

London-listed stocks opened higher after two days of declines. Banks and life insurers led gains in early trading.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.8%, while British mid-cap index rose 1.1%.

Today’s focus remains on the Fed’s economic outlook and chairman Jerome Powell’s speech following the release of a policy statement.

7am: Restaurant Group CVA

The Restaurant Group plans to close 125 Frankie & Benny’s outlets, reducing the size of the group’s estate to 160. It aims to cut its rents by the implementation of a company voluntary arrangement.

The remaining 85 group sites are subject to a reduction in rental costs and revised lease terms.

There are approximately 65 leisure trading sites which will be unaffected by the CVA.

Melanie Leech, chief executive, British Property Federation (BPF) comments: “These situations are never easy, particularly now for the retail and hospitality businesses on our high streets at the sharp end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Property owners, however, need to take into consideration the impact on their investors, including the millions of people whose savings and pensions are invested in commercial property, as they vote on any CVA proposal.

“The Restaurant Group and Alix Partners engaged with the BPF before launching this CVA proposal. This has provided us an opportunity to improve understanding of property owners’ interests and concerns, but ultimately it will be for individual property owners to decide how they will vote on the CVA.”

Quiz Clothing restructures

Fashion retailer Quiz Clothing is renegotiating leases on most of its loss-making standalone stores after putting Kast, the subsidiary which operates them, into administration.

Segro raises size of placing

Property owner Segro is looking to set up pre-let development projects as well as acquisitions of land and investment assets.

It has increased the size of the placing announced late on Tuesday to £680 million from £650m after high demand.

The FTSE 100 REIT placed 82m shares at 820p each, at a 4.5% discount to Tuesday’s closing price, representing 7.5% of its issued ordinary share capital.