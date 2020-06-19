DB Live: Pick up in retail; consumer credit extended

7.15am: Retail ticks up, online is big winner

Retail sales volumes across the UK partly rebounded in May with a 12% rise on April’s record fall, but sales were still down by 13.1% on February before the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sales were boosted by a 42% rise at household goods stores, with DIY shops and garden centres reopening.

Non-essential retailers in England and Northern Ireland have also since been allowed to reopen.

Most shops in Scotland are to reopen from 29 June. Non-essential retailers in Wales will be told they can reopen from Monday.

Online sales rose to their highest proportion on record in May, accounting for 33.4% of total spend, compared with 30.8% in April, the Office for National Statistics added.

Sara Korchmaros, chief commercial officer at the retail technology platform Recash, said: ‘With a third of all spending now being done online, bricks and mortar retailers have a mountain to climb to tempt shoppers back into physical stores.

“For all the excitement this week about the reopening of non-essential shops in England, the industry is racing to catch up with consumers’ changing tastes.

“Just because the high street is open, there’s no guarantee people will come, and a recent YouGov poll found half could stay away.

“Physical retailers who spent years making their stores attractive, inviting and conducive to spending have had to install chicanes and phalanxes of safety measures that hardly shout ‘come in and browse’.

“Lockdown has introduced millions more shoppers to the ease, and safety, of online browsing and May’s record-breaking shift to online sales is unlikely to be the high-water mark.

“As the lockdown restrictions continue to ease, all retailers, both online and on the high street, face a new struggle with fragile consumer confidence and rapidly evolving shopper tastes.

“Goodwill will not suffice to get them back on track, and technology which helps them attract shoppers more strategically will become essential not just for growth, but for survival.”

7am: Consumer credit holiday

Consumers should be able to extend a payment freeze on their credit cards by a further three months, says the Financial Conduct Authority.

The watchdog announced the proposal as part of measures to support borrowers in difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who had not yet asked for a payment freeze on credit cards or for an interest-free overdraft of up to £500 could also seek one until 31 October.

Wood prepares for delays

Energy services company Wood said its order book had slipped and it was prepared for further delays and postponements because of the pandemic.

6am: Markets

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was up 0.4%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was 0.7% higher, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was marginally lower.

Wall Street ended mixed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending the session down 0.2%, but the S&P 500 added 0.1% and Nasdaq Composite closed 0.3% higher.

Another 1.5 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department said, bringing the number of people laid off, at least temporarily, by Covid-19 to 45.7 million. The entire population of the US is about 330 million.

