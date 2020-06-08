DB Live: Lookers results delay; easyJet board; oil price

Monday Update

7am Lookers poised for shares suspension over results delay

Car dealership chain Looker, which also trades as Taggarts in Scotland, says it will not be possible to publish the 2019 Results by 30 June, the last date permitted under the Financial Conduct Authority’s disclosure rules.

It now anticipates that trading in the company’s shares will be temporarily suspended from 1 July until publication of the results, hopefully no later than the end of August.

The board and the company’s finance team is working with company auditor Deloitte and is developing an action plan.

Deloitte has indicated that it intends to resign as auditor following the publication of the results. The company is in a competitive tender process to appoint a new auditor.

EasyJet board changes

EasyJet has announced that Charles Gurassa, deputy chairman and senior independent director, and Andy Martin, independent non-executive director and chairman of the finance committee, will step down from the Board this year in line with corporate governance best practise having each served on the board for nine years.

Mr Martin will step down on 31 August. Mr Gurassa has agreed to stay on until 31 December to help provide continuity as the company continues to respond to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

6am: Oil price extends gains

Oil continued to climb after major producers agreed to extend a deal on record output cuts to the end of July and as China’s crude imports hit an all-time high in May.

Brent crude was up 89 cents, or 2.1%, at $43.19 per barrel, this morning, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 62 cents, or 1.6%, to $40.17 a barrel.

Both hit their highest since 6 March earlier in the session, at $43.41 and $40.44, respectively.

Brent has nearly doubled since the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and allies agreed in April to cut supply by 9.7 million barrels per day during May-June to prop up prices that collapsed due to the coronavirus crisis.

On Saturday, OPEC+ agreed to extend the cut by a month until the end of July.