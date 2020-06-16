DB Live: Jobs summit; Cineworld reopens; Wood’s $200m deals

Tuesday update

8.10am: London opens strongly

The FTSE 100 bounced back strongly after the Federal Reserve said it will start buying individual corporate bonds.

The blue-chip index jumped 2.44% to 6,212 points, erasing Monday’s losses as traders remained concerned over resurgent coronavirus.

7am: Shopping centre investment

Ocean Terminal in Leith is to get an upgrade and will not be rebranded.

7am: Labour market figures

Scottish government ministers are convening a Labour Market Summit tomorrow following new figures showing the unemployment rate in Scotland jumped to 4.6%.

The Office for National Statistics said that across the UK there has been a 612,000 fall in the number of people on payrolls.

However, the UK unemployment rate between February and April was unchanged on January to March, at 3.9%. The claimant count rate for May rose by 528.000 to a total of 2.8m.

The UK employment rate was estimated at 76.4%, 0.3 percentage points higher than a year earlier but 0.1 percentage points down on the previous quarter.

Between March and May, the UK recorded the largest quarterly decrease in job vacancies since 2001. During the period there were an estimated 476,000 vacancies in the UK – 342,000 fewer than in the previous quarter.

Scottish Business, Fair Work and Skills Minister Jamie Hepburn, pictured, said: “Between February and April 2020, Scotland’s employment rate estimate fell over the quarter to 74.3% and the unemployment rate estimate rose over the quarter to 4.6%.

“These are the first labour market statistics to include a full month of lockdown measures, and show clearly the scale of the challenge facing Scotland as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Scotland’s labour market has changed drastically since the lockdown measures were imposed. As such we will be convening a Labour Market Summit tomorrow.”

Mr Hepburn will be joined by Deputy First Minister John Swinney, Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop, and Further Education Minister Richard Lochhead and representatives of Skills Development Scotland and the Scottish Funding Council.

Cineworld to reopen

Cineworld is planning to reopen cinemas across the UK on 10 July and said it has made several operational changes and invested in new technology “to ensure a safe but enjoyable cinematic experience.”

It has adapted our daily movie schedules to manage queues and avoid the build-up of crowds in lobbies.

Wood secures $200m deals

Aberdeen-based Wood, the engineering and consulting company, has secured two solar engineering, procurement and construction contracts from an American power and energy company worth more than $200 million.

Wood was selected following a competitive tender process and will be responsible for delivering two major solar projects in Virginia with a combined output of 190 megawatts.

Both further Virginia’s Clean Economy Act, passed on April 13, 2020, which mandates that the state’s electricity be 100% carbon-free by 2050.

Stephanie Cox, CEO of Wood’s Asset Solutions Americas business , said: “These contracts build on a 10-year relationship with our client, for whom we’ve executed more than 40 projects.

“We are seeing an unstoppable momentum towards a lower-carbon energy environment and Wood is proud to partner with clients that are committed to investing in a sustainable energy future.”

These awards follow a series of other recent contract wins including $100 million of onshore wind projects, that will see Wood’s US renewables business double in size in 2020.

To date, Wood has delivered over 200 solar projects across the globe, including 35GW of solar PV projects. In addition to its extensive engineering, procurement and construction track record, Wood has provided advisory solutions for over 13 years and developed world leading guidelines for the renewables sector, including the IFC solar guidebook.

