DB Live: HSBC cuts; inflation; SSE divi pledge; markets

Wednesday Update

8.45am: SSE edges London higher

SSE led London’s blue-chip gainers following its full-year results (see below), while B&Q owner Kingfisher rallied in the FTSE 250 as it saw a recent improvement in trading.

Boohoo gained on AIM following a strong first quarter and its latest acquisitions (see below).

The overall London market edged higher following a mixed session in Asia overnight where Beijing tries to tackle a fresh Covid-19 outbreak.

The FTSE 100 index was 53 points (0.85%) higher at 6,295.9.

8am: Made Brave goes remote following record results

Brand agency Made Brave has opted for more remote working as it reported record annual results.

Full story here

7am: HSBC revives job cuts plan

HSBC is resuming a massive redundancy plan it had put on ice after the coronavirus outbreak, and will cut 35,000 jobs over the medium term, a memo seen by Reuters has revealed.

The bank will also maintain a freeze on almost all external recruitment, Chief Executive Noel Quinn said in the memo sent to the bank’s 235,000 staff worldwide.

Boohoo reports strong sales

Online fashion chain Boohoo has acquired the online businesses and all associated intellectual property of Oasis and Warehouse, for £5.25m in cash from Hilco Capital Limited.

Full story here

Inflation falls

Inflation fell to 0.5% in May from 0.8% in April as lower energy prices and a slump in demand saw prices at their lowest level since the Brexit referendum.

A decline in the price of fuel at the pumps was a large contributing factor to the decline. Average petrol prices stood at 106.2 pence per litre in May, the lowest since April 2016.

Globally, demand for oil has plunged in the wake of widespread lockdown restrictions across the world and falling activity in travel.

7am: SSE committed to dividend

Richard Gillingwater, chairman of renewables-focused SSE, said the company is committed to paying dividends which provide “vital income for people’s pensions and savings”.

He said this was “income which is now more important than ever”.

However, the Perth-based company is proposing a final dividend of 56p per share, down on last year’s 68.2p, making a full year dividend of 80p per share (2019: 97.5p).

Mr Gillingwater added: “Climate change remains a critical issue and we see significant opportunities to create sustainable value for shareholders and society through contributing to a much-needed green economic recovery and supporting the transition to net zero emissions.”

The company will invest over £7 billion in major low-carbon construction projects to support net zero and spur a green economic recovery.

It has today confirmed plans to build the £580m Viking Onshore Wind Farm on Shetland and the £3bn Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm, with Total, which will be the largest in Scotland when built. Together they will create about 800 jobs and support thousands more in the supply chain.

Chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said: “SSE is well placed to benefit in subsequent years from the expected economic recovery and associated focus on the transition to net zero emissions.”

Adjusted operating profit was up 37% to £1.488.4 billion as it recovered from a challenging 2018/19.

William Hill placing

William Hill has raised £224 million in a placing of more than 174.8 million shares at 128p.

6am: Markets

The FTSE 100 is expected to open slightly lower after ending Tuesday’s session 178 points higher (2.94%) at 6,242.79.

Traders may be more hesitant ahead of the Bank of England’s meeting on Thursday.

Wall Street was buoyed by reports of US infrastructure spending plans and retail sales data which showed an improvement in the American economy. News of progress on potential coronavirus treatments also helped to lift optimism.

The Dow ended Tuesday’s session 2% higher at 26,289 while the S&P 500 climbed 1.9% to 3,124 and the Nasdaq rose 1.7% to 9,895.

However, the picture turned negative in Asia as a new outbreak of coronavirus in Beijing and news of clashes between India and China in the Himalayas sent the Japanese Nikkei 225 down 0.62% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.28%.

On the currency markets, the pound was 0.12% lower at US$1.2552 against the dollar.

Retailers ‘on the brink’

Scottish retailers are hoping the government tomorrow confirms a date for shops to reopen after new data showed sales slumped by more than a quarter.

Full story here

Today’s top Daily Business headlines

High growth firms secure support in £230m package

Ocean Terminal gets upgrade as rebrand dropped

‘Glassgow’ pursues more hotel towers despite downturn