DB Live: Heathrow warns on jobs; Babcock defers dividend

Thursday update

7am: Heathrow can no longer protect jobs

Heathrow Airport CEO John Holland-Kaye took a swipe at the government’s quarantine scheme and said that protecting jobs is no longer sustainable. It has begun the process of voluntary severance.

Britain’s biggest airport saw passenger numbers in May at an all-time low (down 97% on the same time last year) and said the “grim picture” would continue, “thanks to the Government’s quarantine policy” which requires all arriving passengers to self-isolate for two weeks.

The airport is restructuring its frontline roles, having already cut a third of managerial roles.

Heathrow is urging the Government to establish ‘air bridges’ to low risk countries that will enable the country to restart its economy in earnest, protecting livelihoods in aviation and the sectors that rely on it.

The aviation industry is calling for a 12-months waiver in business rates for all airports in England and Wales, matching the support given to Scottish and Northern Irish airports and the UK’s hospitality and leisure sector.

Despite an increase in cargo only aircraft, overall cargo tonnage has decreased by 40% as the bulk of cargo usually travels in the belly hold of passenger planes.

Last month, Heathrow began trialling thermal screening technology in the immigration hall of Terminal 2 and the check in area in Terminal 5. These trials are part of a wider programme looking at how technology could reduce the risk of contracting or transmitting COVID-19 when travelling and in future could help create a Common International Standard for health screening.

Mr Holland-Kaye, said: “Throughout this crisis, we have tried to protect front line jobs, but this is no longer sustainable, and we have now agreed a voluntary severance scheme with our union partners. While we cannot rule out further job reductions, we will continue to explore options to minimise the number of job losses.”

Babcock

Archie Bethel, chief executive of the engineering giant, saw strong performances across the marine, nuclear and land sectors and has taken action to address weaknesses in aviation, including writing down goodwill to reflect its updated expectations of the oil and gas market.

The early impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic had a limited impact on the group in the last financial year “but is creating uncertainty as we head into this new financial year.”

Mr Bethel said: “We pride ourselves on the fact that we support customers responsible for providing critical services: our work in defence and aerial emergency services saves lives, supports national defence and protects communities.

“I am also extremely grateful to HM Government and in particular the Cabinet Office and Ministry of Defence who acted quickly and decisively to ensure that contracts continue to be funded and that cash flowed effectively through the main suppliers and down into the supply chain.”.

The majority of the company’s work has been declared to be critical and its people designated as key workers. All major sites have remained open.

The board has deferred the decision on its final dividend until there is greater certainty on the impact COVID-19 will have on the business and stakeholders.

Underlying operating profit for the year to the end of March fell from £588.4 million to £524.2m.

Mr Bethel announced in February that he would be retiring after 16 years as chief executive. A search for his successor continues.

6.50am: Market called lower

The FTSE 100 is set to open sharply lower as economic projections from the US Federal Reserve gave a reality check to recent rallies.

The blue-chip benchmark is called 118 points lower with CFD and spreadbetting firm IG Markets making the price at 6,200 to 6,203.

Wall Street stocks turned negative last night. The Dow Jones shed 282 points or 1.04% while the S&P 500 dipped 0.5%. The Nasdaq, which has hit new highs, was more robust, rising 0.6%.

It came as the Fed reported forecasts of a 6.5% contraction in the US economy this year. According to the Fed, the unemployment rate in the US will be about 9.3% at the end of 2020 before reducing to 6.5% in 2021 and 5.5% in 2022 and 4.1% in 2022.

Fed chair Jerome Powell said it will be “a long road” to economic recovery following the pandemic.

Today’s top Daily Business headlines

