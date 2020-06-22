DB Live: BioQuarter; Life sciences fund; Go Outdoors; Menzies

Monday Update

7.40am: BioQuarter notice

Edinburgh BioQuarter has issued a prior information notice (PIN) in the Official Journal of the European Union signalling its intention to launch a procurement process to deliver the £1bn Health Innovation District for the city. A virtual bidders day for interested parties to learn more is planned for 1 September.

BioQuarter is a partnership between the University of Edinburgh, NHS Lothian, the City of Edinburgh Council and Scottish Enterprise.

The 167-acre site lies just three miles south of Edinburgh city centre and currently 8,000 people work and study within its boundary.

7am: Venture firm raises fund

Epidarex Capital, an Edinburgh-based life science venture firm, has closed Epidarex Capital III UK LP at £102.1 million. The fund aims to build new life science companies based on world-class research and innovation from emerging hubs across the UK, including spinouts from highly regarded universities. Typical initial investments will range from £2 million to £5 million.

The new fund has been cornerstoned by the British Business Bank via a £50 million commitment from its Enterprise Capital Funds programme for early stage venture capital.

Since its inception it has committed over £1.36 billion (including third-party investment) to facilitate finance to 540 smaller UK high growth businesses.

In addition to the British Business Bank, the Universities of Edinburgh, Manchester, Glasgow and Aberdeen, alongside Strathclyde Pension Fund and several global investors have committed capital to the new Fund.

JD Sports secures moratorium on Go

Leisure retailer JD Sports said it has secured a ten-day moratorium around Go Outdoors protecting it from action by creditors, and confirmed it has considered a number of strategic options amid speculation that it will put the business into administration.

During this moratorium, Go’s creditors cannot take legal action or continue with any existing legal proceedings against the company without the Court’s permission.

Administrators have not yet been appointed and the group said it will make no further comment at this time.

7am: Menzies

Logistics company Menzies said trading in Q2 to date has been ahead of management expectations, with a recovery in flight activity anticipated to begin from early July.

The board believes the group now has sufficient liquidity capable of supporting its requirements into 2021 following significant proactive cost action taken and the benefit of government schemes around the network.

Additional actions are being progressed to ensure the group retains a “robust and flexible” financial position through this crisis, including constructive discussions on necessary revisions to the group’s banking covenants.

The board is confident in the long-term growth potential of the aviation services market and believes that, as a global leader, John Menzies will emerge strongly from this challenging period

Today’s agenda

* Face coverings become compulsory on public transport. ScotRail said face masks would be available free of charge at 18 of its busiest stations for a limited period but asked passengers to bring their own if possible.

* Former banker Benny Higgins presents the economic advisory group‘s report to the Scottish government and will appear at the daily briefing with the First Minister

* Construction sector continues its reopening plans

* Takeover powers strengthened: Proposed changes to the Enterprise Act will be put before parliament today to allow the government to intervene if businesses such as vaccine research companies become takeover targets.

The government said the economic disruption caused by the pandemic meant that some critical businesses were more at risk of hostile takeovers or being sold to “malicious parties”.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said yesterday: “These powers will send an important signal to those seeking to take advantage of those struggling as a result of the pandemic that the UK government is prepared to act where necessary to protect our national security.”

The government will be able to intervene in three sectors considered to be central to national security: artificial intelligence, cryptographic authentication technology and advanced materials.

These new powers add to changes brought in two years ago to allow the government to intervene in takeovers of companies involved in military products and technologies.

Today’s Daily Business headlines

Scots remain concerned over crowded places

Scotland will remain target for foreign investors

CBI bosses call for speeding up of recovery plan

Go Outdoors on brink of administration

Spain welcomes UK visitors without quarantine

Pubs and restaurants await social distancing change

Neilson clinches surprise return as Hearts manager