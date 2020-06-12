DB Live: GDP crashes 20%; border controls ‘dropped’; Asia falls

Friday Update

7am: GDP plummets

UK GDP crashed by 20.4% % in April as the economy was battered by coronavirus.

It was the worst-ever monthly figure and was expected after the economy was almost shutdown, but reveals the scale of the challenge facing the government. City economists had been expecting an 18.4% decline

The April figure follows a 5.8% fall in March. Construction, hospitality, manufacturing, retail and travel were among the hardest hit sectors.

The UK economy shrank by 10.4% in the three months to April, the ONS’s rolling three-month estimate showed.

Industrial output fell 20.3% in April, the largest monthly fall since records began in 1968. Services output was down 19% and construction output plummeted 40.1% as companies downed tools during the nationwide lockdown– all worse than expected. Within industrial output, manufacturing plunged 24.3%.

ONS statistician Jonathan Athow said the April figure was almost ten times larger than the steepest pre-covid-19 fall. In April the economy was around 25% smaller than in February.

He added: “Virtually all areas of the economy were hit, with pubs, education, health and car sales all giving the biggest contributions to this historic fall.

“The UK’s trade with the rest of the world was also badly affected by the pandemic, with large falls in both the import and export of cars, fuels, works of art and clothing.”

Alpesh Paleja, CBI lead economist, said: “This data confirms what we already knew – that the economy was hit hard as it entered lockdown. Our business surveys suggest that activity hasn’t fared much better since.

“The government has listened to business’ needs, and reflected them well in the schemes currently in place. Going forward, both the Job Retention Scheme and financing support programmes should remain agile and responsive to the evolving economic situation.

“This will leave us well placed to build an ambitious vision for our economic recovery, one that prioritises jobs, investment and tackling pre-crisis inequalities across our society.”

6.30am: Border controls ‘eased’

The UK government is expected to apply much less rigorous EU border checks on imports than it had planned, after the Brexit transition period finishes at the end of this year.

The UK had committed to introduce import controls on EU goods in January.

But the Financial Times said ministers will adopt greater flexibility on imports following pressure from business.

The government is expected to formally confirm soon it will not ask for an extension to the transition period – despite the coronavirus crisis.

In February, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said import controls were “necessary” to keep the country’s borders “safe and secure” and to collect the appropriate taxes.

Now a “temporary light-touch regime” is planned at UK ports such as Dover, regardless of whether a deal is done with the EU or not.

6am: Asia stocks fall

Asian shares fell sharply this morning and oil prices extended losses on growing concerns of a resurgence of coronavirus infections and a warning on the outlook for the US economy.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index slid 0.82%, and shares in South Korea fell 2.31%, Australian stocks dropped 1.89%, while shares in China fell 0.45%.

Wall Street plunged as investors reacted to renewed fears of a second wave of coronavirus and fretted over dour economic forecasts from the US Federal Reserve.

All three of the top stock indexes lost more than 5%, posting their worst one-day percentage drops since 16 March, when markets were sent into freefall by worldwide lockdowns. The Nasdaq snapped a three-day streak of record closing highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,861.82 points, or 6.9%, the S&P 188.04 points, or 5.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 527.62 points, or 5.27%.

Stocks in London suffered a sobering session as investors absorbed comments from the Federal Reserve on the outlook for the world’s largest economy and a rise in new coronavirus cases in the US.

The Fed chairman Jerome Powell stated the US economy would take time to fully recover from the pandemic, forecasting a 6.5% contraction this year and unemployment of 9.3%.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 252.43 points or 4% at 6,076.70. The FTSE 250 ended down 631.79 points, or 3.6% at 16,973.67, and the AIM All-Share closed down 21.61 points, or 2.4% at 865.61.

