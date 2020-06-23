DB Live: Car sector tax call; Intu crisis; Boris distancing move

Tuesday update

8.30am: Laser funding

UnikLasers, the Edinburgh-based manufacturer of high-precision scientific laser instrumentation, has secured a £750,000 grant from Innovate UK, the National Research and Innovation Agency, to help spearhead the commercial development of its technology.

8.15am: London open

London followed Asia with an uptick in trades following Donald Trump’s comments on China (see below). In early trade the FTSE 100 index was 44 points higher at 6,289.03.

7am: Shopping centre crisis

Braehead shopping centre owner Intu, has appointed administrators as a “contingency” in the event that its rescue talks fail.

The company, which also owns the Trafford Centre in Manchester, is in talks with lenders.

On Tuesday, Intu said “notwithstanding the progress made” it had appointed KPMG to plan for administration.

It is trying to arrange a system that would provide money to KPMG in order to avoid closing its shopping centres which remain closed under the pandemic order.

Car industry calls for tax cut

Britain’s car industry is asking the Treasury to cut sales tax to boost the sector as a third of automotive workers remain furloughed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Car and van volumes are expected to fall by a third to 920,000 units this year and up to one in six jobs are at risk, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) industry body said.

RBS extends account switching

Royal Bank of Scotland said it will give business customers another six months to take advantage of incentives to switch their accounts to other banks, under terms of the bank’s crisis-era state aid package.

In a statement, the bank said: “As a result of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, fewer customers have been switching under the Incentivised Switching Scheme and these changes are being announced by the Banking Competition Remedies to preserve momentum and aims of the ISS.”

It said 200,000 additional RBS and NatWest plc business banking customers with turnover of up to £1 million will have the opportunity to participate from 25 August.

Customers will be able apply to switch their account until 28 February 2021 and will have until 30 June 2021 to complete the switch.

6am: Markets

Asian equity markets rebounded after US President Donald Trump said the U.S.-China trade pact was “fully intact”.

Mr Trump tweeted: “China trade deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the agreement.”

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rose about 1% in early afternoon trade and Japan’s Nikkei jumped 0.8%.

Today’s agenda

* Boris expected to announce decision on relaxing social distancing

Cinemas, museums and galleries will be able to reopen in England from 4 July. Boris Johnson will also reveal the findings of a review into whether social distancing measures can be relaxed and the two-metre gap reduced.

