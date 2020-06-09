DB Live: Bellway sales squeeze; Omega signs Covid deal

Tuesday update

8.15am London open

The FTSE 100 opened lower this morning, despite expectations it would follow Wall Street and Asian markets which both rose.

The S&P 500 ended Monday 1.2% up to wipe out all losses for the year so far.

Asian stocks extended their gains for the ninth consecutive session, as the lifting of lockdown of measures fuelled investor hopes of a relatively quick global economic recovery.

In early trade the FTSE 100 was 25.44 points lower (0.39%) at 6,447.15.

7am Bellway sees sales restrained

Bellway said it expects year-on-year sales activity to be “severely constrained” until a time when ‘lockdown’ restrictions are further lifted.

Omega signs Covid test agreement

Omega Diagnostics, the food intolerance testing firm, has signed an agreement with Mologic which will supply raw materials for Omega’s antibody test for identifying those previously infected with COVID-19.

The agreement is for an initial period of three years and renewable annually.

It has also widened its collaboration with Mologic by signing another Material Transfer Agreement (MTA), providing the company with access to raw materials and know-how to manufacture additional Mologic COVID-19 tests.

Both parties will work together to commercialise the tests under an expanded supply agreement arrangement. The MTA will enable Omega to broaden its growing portfolio of COVID-19 tests, using both its Scottish and English manufacturing sites more effectively.

The company has also shipped its first order for the COVID-19 ELISA test to Senegal worth c. £0.1m and is engaged in registration and evaluation activities in 15 countries which is expected to lead to orders in the near future.

The board has decided to stop on-going development of its allergy product range after a careful and thorough analysis of the best use of the company’s capital, people and assets. An impairment charge of £8.73 million will be recognised in the financial year ended 31 March 2020.

The company now expects EBITDA for the year ended 31 March 2020 to be in a range of £850k to £900k, which is slightly ahead of market expectations. This figure excludes the exceptional impairment charges referred to below.

Revenue for the company’s food intolerance products in Q1 are likely to be c.70% lower than Q1 last year. The board believes this is a short-term impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that the longer term prospects for this business unit remain strong, particularly with the progress made with Food Detective in China.

Any short-term impact on revenue for the year ended 31 March 2021 will be offset by revenue gains from the opportunities that exist with the COVID-19 ELISA antibody test outlined above.

Colin King, CEO, said: “We are pleased that Omega has been able to widen its collaboration with Mologic which should help to expand the number of COVID-19 tests that can be run both in centralised and decentralised settings, which, along with our VISTECT CD4 tests, strengthens our position in Global Health.

“The decision to stop the development of further allergens has not been taken lightly but we recognise we can achieve better returns from directing our development efforts in other areas and we look forward to providing further updates as the opportunities we have in front of us deliver on their undoubted potential.”

