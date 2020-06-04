DB Live: Aston Martin to cut 500 jobs

Thursday update

Aston Martin Lagonda is cutting 500 jobs and doubling annual cost savings to £20m as part of a “fundamental reset” of the business, which includes a planned reduction in front-engined sports car production to rebalance supply to demand.

The company’s first SUV, DBX, remains on track for deliveries in the summer and has a strong order book.

It said the measures announced today will right-size the organisational structure and bring the cost base into line with reduced sports car production levels, consistent with restoring profitability.

The cut in the payroll reflects “lower than originally planned production volumes and improved productivity across the business”.

Aston Martin said it is taking decisive action in other areas to reduce cost and remove non-critical expenditure from the business at every level including in areas such as contractor numbers, site footprint, marketing and travel.

