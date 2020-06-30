Castle Terrace adds to grim roll-call of closures

Top restaurant shuts

Dominic Jack: chef patron at the now-closed Castle Terrace

Another of Edinburgh’s top restaurants has closed its doors as a result of current economic conditions.

Castle Terrace in the shadow of the castle will shut after 10 years’ trading, leaving a further hole in the capital’s hospitality sector.

The restaurant tweeted: “A very difficult decision but no choice.”

Its closure follows that of the rooftop Tower restaurant at the National Museum of Scotland two weeks ago.

Tom Kitchin, who has suspended trading at his own restaurants in Leith, Stockbridge and Gullane, tweeted: “CT will be missed for its incredible gastronomy and hospitality from Dominic Jack [chef patron] and his team.”