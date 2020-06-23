Campaigners protest over British Airways cuts

Demo at airport

Protestors at Edinburgh Airport (pic: Terry Murden)

Campaigners staged a demonstration at Edinburgh Airport and the Scottish Parliament against British Airways’ plans for job cuts.

They accuse the company of ‘firing and rehiring’ the majority of its workforce in order to slash jobs, pay and conditions.

BA, which is expected to cut up to 12,000 jobs from its 42,000-strong workforce, also announced that it intends to close its CityFlyer base at Edinburgh Airport which operates short-haul flights to London City Airport.

Last week, in a detailed briefing with 37 equity and credit analysts with an interest in BA owner IAG, the Unite union gave a presentation on how it believes the company’s cost cutting strategy is a gamble which is putting the airline’s market power and “locked-in” customer base at risk.

Unite executive officer, Sharon Graham: “British Airways’ project fire and rehire will damage the previously trusted BA brand. IAG’s restructuring of British Airways is a high risk gamble.

“The airline is in need of short-term financial support not permanent cuts to terms and conditions. BA has not accounted for inevitable losses as a result of their actions, or communicated the risks involved to investors.

“No other airline has used the current crisis to attack workers’ terms and conditions in the way BA have. There are clear alternative solutions that BA is just not taking. It is more proof that BA’s drastic cuts do not stack up.”

The company has said it needs to impose a “restructuring and redundancy programme” until demand for air travel returns to 2019 levels.