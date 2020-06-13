Cameron’s sister-in-law replaces Osborne at Standard

Change of Editor

George Osborne with David Cameron in the Commons

Former Chancellor George Osborne is stepping down as editor of London’s Evening Standard.

The job will remain in the Tory party family as his replacement is Emily Sheffield, sister-in-law of former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Mr Osborne will become editor-in-chief of the paper whose Russian owner Evgeny Lebedev confirmed the changes on Twitter.

“After more than three years as an outstanding editor, @George_Osborne will become Editor-in-Chief,” he said.

Mr Osborne tweeted: “After 3 wonderful years I’m stepping down as @EveningStandard editor to become editor-in-chief.

“Thanks to the team who’ve made the paper a must read + helped me steer it through the greatest crisis in its history,never missing an edition & producing some of its finest journalism.

“Congratulations to @emilysheffield on becoming the new Editor of the @EveningStandard. She will bring creativity, commitment and experience to the job – and take the Standard , online and in print, through the next exciting chapter in its long history.”

A former deputy editor of British Vogue, Ms Sheffield is the sister of Samantha Cameron whose husband was PM during Mr Osborne’s spell in Number 11.

Ms Sheffield has been a regular columnist in the Evening Standard and founded the news app This Much I Know.

She said: “Very proud to be the announced as the new editor of the Evening Standard. It has been a core part of my daily life since I moved to London aged 18. And spent five formative years there as a young journalist in my 20s.”