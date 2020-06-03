Main Menu

Minister unwell

Business Secretary tested for coronavirus after falling ill

| June 3, 2020
Alok Sharma

Alok Sharma fell ill during debate

UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma is self-isolating at home after being tested for coronavirus.

Mr Sharma fell ill during a debate in the Commons and was seen mopping his brow several times while speaking.

During a debate on the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Bill, shadow business secretary Ed Miliband, passed him a glass of water.

A spokesman said the MP for Reading West had been tested for coronavirus and had returned home.

Mr Sharma joined ministers at today’s cabinet meeting in Downing Street.

His test has sparked anger and concern among MPs who objected to being recalled to the Commons.

There was further criticism that some did not maintain social distancing rules in lengthy queues to vote, which were also criticised for bringing the parliament into disrepute.

Those who were opposed the recall will feel vindicated in saying they could become super spreaders, taking the virus back to their constituencies if there is an outbreak.

