Buchan replaces Murray as Pryme Group CFO

Manufacturing

Pryme Group, the private-equity backed manufacturer, has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of Tyler Buchan as chief financial officer (CFO) from BrewDog. He succeeds Kerrie Murray following her recent promotion to the role of CEO.

Prior to BrewDog, Mr Buchan worked for global oilfield specialist Forum Energy Technologies.

Having worked closely with Ms Murray as part of the same team at Forum between 2011 and 2018, latterly as UK finance director, Mr Buchan will now assume the role of CFO with a remit to deliver Dundee-based Pryme Group’s growth and diversification strategies through effective financial management, forecasting, and reporting.

He said: “While my previous working relationship with Kerrie was a factor in my decision, the opportunity to lead a finance function was simply too good to turn down.”

Ms Murray said: “Tyler brings a varied skillset and impressive track-record in managing successful teams; honed through his experiences working in the oil and gas industry and for one of the country’s fastest-growing companies.

“I’m confident he will be an important asset to the whole company as we move beyond the current global crisis and look to capitalise on the opportunities presented by the new normal environment.”