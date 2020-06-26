Main Menu

Change of travel rules

Britain to drop quarantine rules for low risk nations

By a Daily Business reporter | June 26, 2020
Britain will drop the 14-day quarantine requirement for people arriving from countries it considers to be in the “lower risk” category for COVID-19 , the government said.

Official travel advice against all but essential travel outside Britain will also be eased for some countries and regions.

The changes will make it easier for Britons to travel abroad for summer holidays.

Nations will be put into three categories: green, amber and red. Passengers arriving from green and amber countries will no longer have to quarantine themselves for 14 days after their arrival.

A government spokeswoman said: “Our new risk-assessment system will enable us to carefully open a number of safe travel routes around the world. But we will not hesitate to put on the brakes if any risks re-emerge.”

