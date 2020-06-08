Main Menu

Cloud software

Board boosted at rebranded software firm Forrit

| June 8, 2020

Steven Guggenheimer, an experienced technology executive with a track record of advising businesses on digital transformation, is among a number of additions to the board of Glasgow tech firm Forrit, formerly Cortex Worldwide.

Montana-based Mr Guggenheimer, pictured, is corporate vice president of AI & ISV engagement at Microsoft and was recently appointed a non-executive director at HSBC bank.

He is joined by Austen Mulinder, a former corporate vice president at Microsoft, former CEO of Ziosk and veteran of multiple start-up and growth company boards; and Carolyn Jameson, chief legal and policy officer at Trustpilot, former chief legal officer at Skyscanner and head of International M&A at Ctrip.

Forrit CEO and founder Peter Proud said: “We are moving rapidly from a technology services company to a cloud-first global software business.

“Overall, we’ve got big ambitions and having Steve, Austen and Carolyn join the board demonstrates our aspirations for the business.”

The company is expecting to announce a number of UK and international client wins over the next few weeks and months.

Appointments No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Taggarts

DB Live: Lookers results delay; easyJet board; oil price

8.15am: London open Investors took profits in early trade following last week’s strong gains. TheRead More

David Huntley

Huntley succeeds Walker as Scottish Friendly chairman

Scottish Friendly director David Huntley, pictured, is to take the chairman seat on the departureRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.