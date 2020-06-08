Board boosted at rebranded software firm Forrit

Cloud software

Steven Guggenheimer, an experienced technology executive with a track record of advising businesses on digital transformation, is among a number of additions to the board of Glasgow tech firm Forrit, formerly Cortex Worldwide.

Montana-based Mr Guggenheimer, pictured, is corporate vice president of AI & ISV engagement at Microsoft and was recently appointed a non-executive director at HSBC bank.

He is joined by Austen Mulinder, a former corporate vice president at Microsoft, former CEO of Ziosk and veteran of multiple start-up and growth company boards; and Carolyn Jameson, chief legal and policy officer at Trustpilot, former chief legal officer at Skyscanner and head of International M&A at Ctrip.

Forrit CEO and founder Peter Proud said: “We are moving rapidly from a technology services company to a cloud-first global software business.

“Overall, we’ve got big ambitions and having Steve, Austen and Carolyn join the board demonstrates our aspirations for the business.”

The company is expecting to announce a number of UK and international client wins over the next few weeks and months.