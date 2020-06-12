Blin and Simmons sign up for Beattie-WJM partnership

Turnaround advice

A veteran corporate dealmaker and a former airline boss have joined the Beattie Communications and Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie partnership which aims to help fight the impact of coronavirus.

Frank Blin, the former executive chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers in Scotland and UK head of regions, has come on board the partnership together with Paul Simmons, former easyJet director.

Mr Blin, a serial investor in a wide range of businesses, stepped down from PwC in 2012 after 38 years with the firm.

He said: “I’m keen to play my part in stopping companies going bust. Mergers, restructures and refinancing are among the strategies we’ll use to save jobs and businesses in Scotland and across the UK.”

Mr Simmons said: “Turnarounds are my specialism and I look forward to lending my skills to assist businesses that may be teetering on the brink.”

Welcoming the pair into the Beattie and WJM consortium, Gordon Beattie said: “We could not have found more experienced or accomplished partners than Frank and Paul. They bring much to our repertoire so it’s great to have them on board.”

The consortium is currently working with companies in the health, entertainment, hospitality, retail and building sectors.