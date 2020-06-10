Baillie Gifford ditches planned move to new offices

Blow for flagship scheme

The building is part of a flagship development by Chris Stewart Group

Baillie Gifford, the fund manager, is understood to have dropped its plans to move 700 staff to a new office development in central Edinburgh.

The company, which has more than 1,300 staff, signed a deal two years ago to pre-let 60,000 sq ft 20 West Register Street in St Andrew Square which would add to its head office in nearby Leith Street.

It now intends to sub-let the building which was acquired in June 2018 ahead of completion by Hines Pan-European Core Fund, one of Hines’ flagship funds.

Hines agreed the forward purchase of the building from Edinburgh-based property development and investment company, Chris Stewart Group in an off-market transaction pre-let on a 15-year lease.

The seven-storey building, designed by Hoskins Architects, was part of a sensitive £85 million redevelopment that included the neighbouring former RBS banking hall which has become the Edinburgh Grand hotel.

At the time of the letting, Alan Paterson, partner at Baillie Gifford, said the offices would provide the firm with flexible space for the long-term expansion of its client base.

The company is now said to have reassessed its need for additional office space in the current circumstances.