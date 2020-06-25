BA cabin crew told to accept 20% pay cuts to save jobs

Airline offer

British Airways has made a move to break the stand-off with cabin crew by telling them they will have to accept a 20% pay cut if they are to be kept on the payroll.

The company wants to lay off 12,000 staff after coronavirus grounded almost all passenger flights.

Talks are continuing with the pilots’ trade union Balpa over a voluntary redundancy deal. No offer has yet been put to ground staff.

BA is believed to have been burning £20m a day while the vast majority of its fleet has been grounded.

A BA spokeswoman said: “We are acting now to protect as many jobs as possible. The airline industry is facing the deepest structural change in its history, as well as facing a severely weakened global economy.”

Many countries still restricting international travel, and airlines’ revenues have been wiped out. Several say they do not expect to recover until at least 2023.

EasyJet announced up to 4,500 job losses last month, Virgin Atlantic expects to lay off around 3,000 staff and Ryanair has said it will cut 3,000 jobs and reduce staff pay by 20%.

