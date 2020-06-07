AstraZeneca and Gilead in talks over biggest merger

Drug firms 'tie-up'

By a Daily Business reporter |

Tests are under way on a Covid-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca has approached rival drugmaker Gilead Sciences about a potential merger, according to sources in the US.

A tie-up between the UK and US based companies would be the biggest health-care deal on record, Bloomberg News reports.

The two companies have been working on possible vaccines for the coronavirus.

Sources have told Bloomberg that AstraZeneca contacted Gilead last month about joining forces. AstraZeneca has not specified terms for any transaction.

…more follows