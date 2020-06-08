AS Homes boosts expansion plans with key hires

Building

Glasgow housebuilder AS Homes has strengthened its team with four appointments.

The company has promoted finance manager Gillian Quigley to company director and recruited Simon Donaldson to the role of finance director.

James Loughrey joins as senior quantity surveyor and Ainslie McCrone has been appointed as sales and marketing co-ordinator.

Ms Quigley joined AS Homes in 2007, following an accountancy career that was mainly in practice and with Shell.

Mr Donaldson joins from retirement living specialists McCarthy & Stone where he was regional finance director for Scotland. A chartered accountant, he will concentrate on developing a strategy for future growth with a particular focus on the private homes side of the business.

Gillian Quigley and Simon Donaldson

James Loughrey and Ainslie McCrone

Mr Loughrey worked in development, quantity surveying and procurement roles at Robertson Partnership Homes, Engie and Mactaggart & Mickel in both social housing and private housing development.

Ms McCrone has been in the housing sector for almost 25 years, having been senior sales negotiator and sales manager at Allen and Harris Estate Agents followed by sales manager at Caledonia Bureau.

Paul Kelly, managing director of AS Homes, said: “Gillian, Simon and James will play a vital role in driving forward the company’s expansion plans and Ainslie will upweight our marketing plans as we move forward with our second development for Briar Homes at Darnley, south of Glasgow.”