Air Transat to resume Glasgow-Toronto flights

Canada-Scots flights to resume

North American airline Air Transat will resume operations next month, including flights between Scotland and Canada.

The Montreal-based carrier will serve more than 20 destinations across Europe, the US and Canada from 23 July.

There will be two weekly flights between Toronto and Glasgow, and Toronto and Manchester, and three between Toronto and Gatwick.

The schedule runs until 31 October, although Air Transat said that it “may enhance its flight schedule for the months of September and October” depending on demand and the easing of regulatory restrictions.

It has introduced a Traveller Care programme which includes a care kit containing face covering, gloves, hand sanitiser and disinfecting wipes.

Travellers will be required to wear face masks throughout flights, and the inflight service “will be revised to reduce handling and contact”.

Annick Guérard, chief operating officer, said: “After these long months that put the entire tourism industry to the test, we are very happy to announce today the resumption of our operations.

“We will gradually operate a flight schedule with 23 international routes to Europe, the South and the United States, in addition to a domestic flight schedule between major Canadian cities.

“To address the concerns caused by Covid-19 and to prioritise the safety of our customers and employees, we will be implementing new health measures as part of our Traveller Care programme.

“In compliance with the recommendations and requirements of regulatory authorities, these measures will accompany our travellers throughout their travel experience, from the travel agency to the airport to on board to the destination.”