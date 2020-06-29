Addleshaw Goddard unveils Kirchin as head of Scotland

Law

Addleshaw Goddard has appointed David Kirchin as head of Scotland, combining the additional responsibility with his advisory role as a corporate partner. Mr Kirchin (pictured) succeeds Malcolm McPherson who has retired from the partnership, but remains with the business as a consultant.

Mr Kirchin began his career with AG legacy firm HBJ as a trainee, joining BP’s upstream business in Aberdeen as a legal counsel before returning to the firm as a partner in 2002.

He has led the corporate team in Scotland since 2012 and, in his new role will also sit on the board of Addleshaw Goddard which has 12 offices world-wide in Asia, the GCC, Germany, and the UK.

Mr Kirchin has significant experience advising a broad range of clients including banks, private companies, and equity investors across sectors.

John Joyce, Addleshaw Goddard managing partner, said: “David is one of our best-connected partners, excellent at building strong relationships with clients and enthusiastic about growing AG’s brand in Scotland and so he is absolutely the ideal person to lead, encourage and ensure that we continue to expand our business in this key market.”