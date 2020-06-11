Main Menu

Academia responds to Covid test as cohort revealed

By a Daily Business reporter | June 11, 2020
Lesley Eccles IW conf

Lesley Eccles: speaker at virtual event

Scotland’s academic community has risen to the challenge posed by the Covid-19 crisis to create a host of transformational business ideas for Converge, the company creation programme for the higher education sector.

Despite the pandemic leading to the closure of all Scotland’s universities and research institutes, a record number of applications were submitted to this year’s Converge programme, and whilst core project areas such technology, life sciences and renewable energy remain as strong as ever, innovation themed around Covid-19 is also represented.

These ideas sit amongst the 60 semi-final entries across the three ‘Challenge’ categories – Converge, Creative and Impact – which will move onto the next stage – intensive business and pitch training – later this month.

On the Covid-19 theme, a Converge Challenge submission, Loch Electronics, a business created by University of Strathclyde post-graduate student Franciso Carreno, has designed plans for a dishwasher that uses medical grade UV-C light to fully disinfect PPE facemasks in hospitals, which helps to address supply shortage issues.

Elsewhere, the exceptionally high quality of all the Impact Challenge projects highlights the breadth and scope of innovation within a profound social or environmental context that sits within the Scottish Government’s Energy Strategy Target Framework to have 50% of the nation’s energy consumption supplied by renewable resources by its 2030 target.

It includes Power To Go Hydro from Robert Gordon University. It plans to develop an inflatable waterwheel to generate clean, accessible and affordable electricity. The waterwheel design means it does not require any supporting structure or water channel to be built and is therefore better for the environment than other micro hydro systems.

Amongst the 30 entries within the Converge Challenge is Vennle, a University of Edinburgh start-up, which aims to commercialise  an AI-powered big data analytics system to forecast and optimise transport networks – starting with bike-sharing to accelerate smart cities and infrastructure. Vennle has partnered with the UK’s largest bike-sharing operator to demonstrate its novel Machine Learning model for bicycle redistribution. 

This year’s Creative Challenge, which highlights innovation that demonstrate originality and creativity, provides 15 projects with a focus on new ways of helping to future-proof the arts, music and tourism in Scotland. 

In the context of such a massive and unparalleled backdrop, imagine our delight that entries this year are at record levels

– Claudia Cavalluzzo, Converge

The We Make Music Work business from Queen Margaret University will establish opportunities to empower musicians to generate income using immersive Virtual Reality tools, whilst Cinedoche Screen Collective, from the University of St Andrews, develops and produces short features and documentaries  for platforms such as Netflix, Amazon-Prime, and YouTube. 

Dr Claudia Cavalluzzo, director of Converge comments: “Six months ago, no one knew that we would be in the midst of a pandemic that would have such a profound impact on all our lives. With university campuses closed, engaging with normal university life, let alone preparing an entry to Converge 2020, was challenging. 

“In the context of such a massive and unparalleled backdrop, imagine our delight that entries this year are at record levels.  Staff, students and researchers across our higher education Institutions have again demonstrated that, even in the face of upheaval, they continue to strive to unlock their potential to transform lives and improve society.”

This year, semi-finalists will take part in ‘Inside Innovation’ – a virtual pitching event taking place on Tuesday 30 June.

Ms Cavalluzzo says: “Each semi-finalist will have just 60 seconds to capture the attention of our investor-led panel of judges with a Best Pitch and Audience Choice prize up for grabs. 

“Another highlight of the evening will be the interview with serial tech entrepreneur, Lesley Eccles, co-Founder of fantasy sports platform, FanDuel, who recently launched Relish which promises to be the world’s first relationship training app.

Despite the restrictions of not all being in the one venue, we are making the most of this new way of engaging with the world where everybody, despite social distancing, has gotten a little closer.”

Before then, semi-final entrants undergo intensive online training to develop their business and hone their pitching skills. They will then be asked to submit a business case with the very best progressing to the Converge Awards final on Thursday 24 September.

Converge Challenge semi-finalists:

NameBusinessUniversity
Desmond GibsonAlbasenseUniversity of West of Scotland
Alexander McVeyŌGI BioUniversity of Edinburgh
Brian QuinnAquaculture Health LaboratoryUniversity of West of Scotland
Serban BuligaArmilaUniversity of Glasgow
Ross O’HanlonBioLibertyUniversity of Edinburgh
Douglas LesterFertility GenomicsAbertay University
Sunil SharmaGenXUniversity of St Andrews
Oriol Canela-XandriGolem AnalyticsUniversity of Edinburgh
Zachary GoldHouse of VotesUniversity of Edinburgh
Steven OwensHuli (Beinn Bike Ltd)University of Strathclyde
Olufemi JohnsonIntelliPalpHeriot-Watt University
Navneeta KatyanInvedUniversity of Edinburgh
Lauren StevensonLaurSKNRobert Gordon University
Barry LeaperLiberEatUniversity of Aberdeen
Francisco CarrenoLoch ElectronicsUniversity of Strathclyde
Xavier BellekensLupovisUniversity of Strathclyde
Mark DorrisMercelEdinburgh Napier University
Stuart HannahMicroplate DxUniversity of Strathclyde
Eve HanksMI:RNASRUC
Paul PatrasNet AIUniversity of Edinburgh
Genevieve PatenaudeQuosientUniversity of Edinburgh
Emily MiscisociaRelaxation RevolutionRobert Gordon University
Theodoros DounasRouboRobert Gordon University
Ross GillandersF-SenseUniversity of St Andrews
Stefan LewisScribblUniversity of Edinburgh
Luigi ManfrediSoftech RoboticsUniversity of Dundee
Daniel SuttonSportz.aiUniversity of Aberdeen
Robyn HickersonTen BioUniversity of Dundee
David RobertsonThistle RocketryUniversity of Edinburgh
Jack NobleVennleUniversity of Edinburgh

Creative Challenge semi-finalists:

NameBusinessUniversity
Stephanie PagulayanALICE Theatre ProjectUniversity of the Highlands and Islands
Maija NygrenAlmaBorealisUniversity of Dundee
Barry NisbetBarry NisbetUniversity of Highlands and Islands
Sanghita SenCinecdoche Screen CollectiveUniversity of St Andrews
Matthew AitchisonDarkroom InteractiveAbertay University
Josephine AdekolaJosephine AdekolaGlasgow Caledonian University
Lucy FisherKnit ItRobert Gordon University
Alexandre ColleKonpanionHeriot-Watt University
Robbie MacisaacMacIsaac LtdUniversity of Strathclyde
Jonathan O’NeillMake Your Own musicalsRoyal Conservatoire of Scotland
Junaid MalikPlaatsenGlasgow School of Art
Martin CraigSculpture Placement GroupQueen Margaret University
Jodie SinclairTheoUniversity of Dundee
Keren McKeanWe Make Music WorkQueen Margaret University
Elena HögeYaldi GamesUniversity of Edinburgh

Impact Challenge semi-finalists:

NameBusinessUniversity
David Rodriguez de la CruzAlgae LimitedEdinburgh Napier University
Amol DeshmukhAmolUniversity of Glasgow
Teresa ShutterAquaponics GardenSRUC
Melanie van de VeldeButterfly AdventuresUniversity of Glasgow
Bartosz SoltowskiConnex SolarUniversity of Strathclyde
Amin RigiEyesight ElectronicsUniversity of Edinburgh
John ClogherFarm FocusRobert Gordon University
Fiona MacleanFiona MacleanQueen Margaret University
Kieran DuncanMako AerospaceUniversity of Strathclyde
Gandit PichatwatanaMendet Eco MicroUniversity of Glasgow
James SwinburneMetacarpalUniversity of Strathclyde
Ken MorrowPower To Go HydroRobert Gordon University
Yanik Adam NybergSeawater SolutionsUniversity of Strathclyde
Sara Mair BellshawSlow AdventureUniversity of the Highlands & Islands
Stuart MassieStoricalRobert Gordon University
Laura HighamVet SustainUniversity of Edinburgh
