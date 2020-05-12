Willo benefits from switch to remote interviews

Surge in demand

Steve Perry: chairman

Among the companies benefiting from the switch to remote working is Willo, the video interviewing software startup.

The Glasgow-based firm has experienced a 300% surge in usage over the last few weeks as businesses look to hire staff without face-to-face interviews.

Since the beginning of this month more than 2,000 job seekers have completed over 400 hours of video interviewing on the Willo platform, primarily within the software, healthcare and manufacturing sectors.

Willo has been rapidly onboarding businesses looking to resume operations remotely across the UK, Asia, and the Middle East. Users include Dundee-based mtc media, Plentyworks in France and UK-wide recruitment business Distinctive People.

Co-founder and CEO Euan Cameron said “We are delighted to be helping businesses across 40 countries continue operations at a time when there are more candidates than jobs and traditional interviews are simply not possible.”

Willo received more than £20,000 funding from Scottish Enterprise Innovation Fund in February this year.

Its board includes former chief digital officer at Visa Europe, Dr Steve Perry (chairman); managing director at Search Consultancy, Peter Preston; and CEO of PSD Group Stefan Ciecierski (both non-executive directors).