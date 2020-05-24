White takes chair at WeDo Scotland support group

Enterprise support

WeDO Scotland, the entrepreneurs’ support group, has appointed Glasgow businessman Gordon White as chairman, succeeding recruitment company owner and investor Paul Atkinson.

Mr White, pictured) established his marketing agency in 1986 and has worked with clients throughout the UK. It later rebranded as fatBuzz.

He also been brand owner of golf club manufacturer John Letters of Scotland.

He said: “I have been an advocate of WeDO Scotland since its inception twelve years ago, but never more so than over the last eight weeks.

“The organisation and its members’ response to the COVID-19 crisis have highlighted the value of WeDO Scotland, the way that members have come together to help one another has been truly encouraging and heart-warming.

“Looking to the future, I relish the challenge as we continue to deal with the current economic problems. I am very confident that, working with the Executive Team and the members, WeDO Scotland will flourish. There are genuine opportunities for us to expand our range of services and our geographical reach.

“I look forward to helping grow the reach and influence that WeDO Scotland has within the business community, and as a powerful voice at Government level.”