US trade deal ‘key to recovery and growth’

Talks get under way

A post-Brexit trade agreement between the UK and US is key to underpinning the recovery and growth, says the British Chambers of Commerce.

Talks begin on Tuesday by videoconference and are expected to last two weeks.

Ministers say they will seek to lower tariffs on exports and boost trade in services. Cashmere and whisky businesses in Scotland will be looking for indications of an early easing of last autumn’t tariff hike.

Labour has warned that food standards and workers’ rights could be “sacrificed”.

Although US President Donald Trump has said he hopes to negotiate a quick deal, international trade agreements typically take many years to complete.

British Chambers of Commerce director General Adam Marshall, said: “While most UK businesses will be focusing on the immediate challenge posed by Coronavirus, strong trading arrangements with both the European Union and USA will support recovery and future growth.

“The government has set a high ambition for UK-US talks, and it will be particularly important to get the details right over the coming months to ensure that any prospective agreement delivers tangible benefits to businesses and communities across the UK.

“Companies will welcome the focus on helping more UK SMEs grow their trade with partners in the US, and on finding ways to move goods, people and data across borders between the two countries more smoothly.

“We will be working constructively with the Government to ensure the needs of UK business communities are considered in negotiations with the USA and with other key trading partners.”