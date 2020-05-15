United Capital acquires Saltire in largest deal

Swoop on Glasgow firm

By a Daily Business reporter |

Graeme Carling: ‘business as usual’

United Capital has completed its largest deal to date with the acquisition of Glasgow-based Saltire Facilities Management, a 320-employee central heating and electrical services business.

Saltire was founded in 2000 and has offices across Scotland and the south-west of England and has an annual turnover of about £30 million.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, follows the acquisition of Dundee-based McGill and Angus-based electrical services firm Alliance Electrical.

United Capital boss Graeme Carling said Saltire is the “type of business that we are looking to acquire”.

It delivers facilities management services on large public sector contracts.

“The existing staff, operatives and management will remain in place and it will be business as usual,” he said.

