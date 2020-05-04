UKSE promotes pair in new leadership team

Financial support

UKSE has confirmed two promotions, creating a leadership team to drive forward the business in Scotland.

Scott Webb (pictured) is now area manager for Scotland and Terry Quinn, a new hire, has been appointed as regional executive.

With a background in business finance, including roles at Clydesdale Bank, North Ayrshire Council and the West of Scotland Loan Fund, Mr Webb joined UKSE almost eight years ago. As regional manager, he will be responsible for the company’s investments and property management in Scotland.

He will be supported by Mr Quinn, who was previously economic development specialist at West Lothian Council. Prior to this he spent almost 10 years at Clydesdale Bank where his roles included corporate finance director.

The team was formed after Anne Clyde, who was formerly regional manager, retired after more than 20 years of service to the organisation.

Mr Webb said: “These are very uncertain times, but Terry and I look forward to speaking to ambitious businesses about their growth plans as recovery from the pandemic gets underway.

“With decades of experience in supporting businesses, UKSE is well positioned to help Scottish companies with an eye on expansion.”