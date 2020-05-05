Travelodge asks landlords to accept lease extensions

Hotel chain's plea

The hotel chain wants to re-negotiate rents

Travelodge has offered landlords an extension on their leases to make up for future rent losses, according to property sources.

The hotel operator says economic commentators are predicting hotel revenues could fall by half this year, which would result in a £350m revenue loss for Travelodge.

In a letter seen by trade publication Property Week, Travelodge said: “We have been generating substantial losses since the lockdown began and there is no date yet for it to be lifted.

“It appears increasingly likely that any lifting of restrictions will be phased and come with new operating conditions. We would expect that this may result in a lasting impact over at least the next two years and perhaps beyond.”

Shareholders have provided a £60m facility to Travelodge while lenders to Britain’s second-biggest hotel chain have hired the investment bank Moelis and the accounting giant Deloitte to seek a deal with its landlords, including rent-free periods.

The company did not pay its quarterly rent bills last month, telling landlords that its “comprehensive plan to stabilise the business” included asking them to suspend payments.

Property investor Nick Leslau’s Secure Income REIT has begun legal action against the owners of the chain over the non-payment of rent.