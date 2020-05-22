Travellers face 14-day quarantine or £1,000 fine

Tough new restrictions

Spot checks will take place to ensure compliance (pic: Terry Murden)

Passengers arriving into the UK will have to go into a 14 day quarantine, the Home Secretary Priti Patel has confirmed.

Anyone arriving in the UK from abroad could be fined £1,000 if they fail to self-isolate, though critics say the policy will be hard to police. There is a £100 fine for failing to fill in a required form.

Ms Patel said spot checks will take place to ensure compliance.

The new rules to help tackle Covid-19, which will also apply to British people returning from abroad, will come into force on 8 June. It will be reviewed every three weeks.

Those arriving from the Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man will be exempt. Others excluded include road haulage, medical and seasonal agricultural workers.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has dismissed the idea as “ridiculous”. His airline has announced plans to restart 1,000 flights a day in July, while easyJet has said flights will resume next month. Jet2 will also operate flights from July.

Some airlines and tourism businesses say the quarantine measure may kill some businesses. Supporters say they should have been introduced earlier. Evidence from countries that brought in early travel bans have had among the lowest number of victims.

CBI chief UK policy director Matthew Fell said: “Like all countries, the UK must be guided by the science and have a health first approach because we cannot risk a second wave of the virus.

It’s welcome that the government will keep the policy under regular review – Matthew Fell, CBI

“Quarantine will have a significant impact across a number of sectors, so it’s welcome that the government will keep the policy under regular review.

“Businesses are keen to work with government on a robust, internationally-coordinated plan to get passengers flying safely as soon as possible, including through innovative solutions such as the establishment of Air Bridges.

“Airlines and airports are critical hubs for regional and national prosperity and will have a key role to play in the economic recovery.”

Scotland eases movement restrictions

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked people to “use judgement” when lockdown restrictions are eased from Thursday.

She said people can travel to a relative’s home and spend time with them outside – but she warned against travelling long distances.

She said: “If, for example, you have to travel a long distance to see a relative outside, you are more likely to have to go inside the house to, for example, to use the bathroom.

“We don’t want you to go inside others’ houses in this phase because if you are infectious, maybe without knowing about it you risk leaving the virus on surfaces about the house.”

More outdoor activity will also be permitted, including sunbathing or sitting, and people will be able to meet with people from one other household at a time, as long as they stay at two-metre distance.