Together Energy hires Goldie as chief financial officer

Together Energy has strengthened its board with the appointment of Vincent Goldie as chief financial officer.

With a career spanning more than 20 years in financial services, Mr Goldie was formerly head of finance and part of the start-up team for motor insurance broker, Sure Thing, which he helped grow to 100,000 customers and a £40m premium book.

Prior to that he worked for AXA and Kwik-Fit Insurance.

He joins Paul Richards, chief executive, Kevin Greenhorn, chief operating officer and Professor Steven Broomhead, director, on the board.

Mr Richards said: “It’s been a wild 12 months in the sector. We have ambitious plans and Vincent’s start-up experience will be invaluable to helping us manage our growth and deliver our first-year profitability.”