Sunak tipped to extend furlough scheme to September

6m workers await decision

Rishi Sunak: ‘no cliff edge’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to extend the state payment of more than six million British workers’ wages until September.

The Treasury is currently spending £10 billion a month underpinning 80% of wages while workers are temporarily on leave from their jobs.

Mr Sunak is expected to cut the subsidy to 60% as the government encourages more people to return to work.

Nearly a quarter of the UK’s workforce has been furloughed, with up to £2,500 a month of salary paid by the government until the end of June.

The Coronavirus Job Retention scheme, which has helped those working for 800,000 employers, has been hailed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a unique feature of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is unlike anything seen internationally, with 6.5 million people currently being supported. It is absolutely right that we should do it,” he said last night.

“One of the most salient and important features of this country’s response to this crisis so far is that we have looked after some of the lowest-paid people in our society – the hardest-working people – and we will continue to do so.”

However, Mr Sunak last week promised that there would be no “cliff-edge” for businesses to face when the scheme is brought to an end – but he confirmed that the Treasury was looking to “wind down” the programme because its cost to the taxpayer was not “sustainable”.

Genevieve Morris, a partner at tax firm Blick Rothenberg, says that if the scheme is not extended beyond June may businesses will be left with no choice but to commence the six-week redundancy consultation.

Mike Cherry, chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “The Government has stepped-up with a raft of support mechanisms to help them through.

“It’s critical that these mechanisms are not suddenly removed, and that gaps in support are plugged quickly.

“The vast majority of small employers have furloughed staff and they’re telling us loud and clear that the ability to do so on a part-time basis as we move towards recovery will be key to keeping their operations afloat.

“For firms that don’t have the green light to open until July at the very earliest in particular, we need to see schemes extended significantly – not least the job retention scheme.”

The SNP’s Treasury spokesperson Alison Thewliss said Mr Sunak should “extend the scheme, fix the serious gaps and ensure people get the support they need”.

The latest plan comes as the UK government continues to come in for criticism over its return-to-work programme, in particular his Sunday night television broadcast which left people north and south of the border confused about the message.

Mr Johnson yesterday used the daily Downing Street briefing to clarify the new rules, saying employers would need to prove they met a new safety standard, dubbed “Covid secure”.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy released new guidance for UK employers on how to implement social distancing measures.

These propose staggered start times, screens between workers and increased cleaning.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady cautiously welcomed the new workplace guidance, saying it was a “step in the right direction”.