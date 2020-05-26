Stelios target announces departure from EasyJet

CFO resigns

The budget airline’s board survived a vote last week

One of four directors whom easyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou tried to unseat last week has announced he is leaving the company.

Finance director Andrew Findlay has advised the board of his intention to leave. His contract runs until May 2021. He thanked shareholders for re-electing him at last Friday’s general meeting called by Stelios to vote him and fellow directors off the board.

He will continue with his existing responsibilities while the company finds a successor.

Johan Lundgren, easyJet CEO, said today: “Since I joined in 2017, Andrew and I have worked extremely well together.

“As the longest standing member of the airline management board, Andrew has and continues to provide solid financial steerage and guidance. This has been particularly so during recent months when he was quick to secure liquidity and deliver a significant reduction in cash burn.

“I speak on behalf of my fellow colleagues in that we will be sorry to see him leave next year, however we all look forward to working with Andrew over the coming 12 months as we successfully steer easyJet though this unprecedented times for the industry.”

Mr Findlay said: “Although I have given notice to leave easyJet in a year’s time, I remain fully committed to the business to support Johan and to ensure easyJet successfully weathers this unprecedented time for the airline industry.

“By the end of my notice period I will have been with this great company for almost six years and it will be the right time to pass the financial reins to someone who will help take easyJet into its next chapter.

“I would like to thank the shareholders who supported me and my fellow Directors in the recent General Meeting. I intend to repay that support in the coming year.”